BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.