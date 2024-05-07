Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Paysign alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paysign

Paysign Price Performance

PAYS stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. Paysign has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.13 million, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.57 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 13.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paysign will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paysign

In other Paysign news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 25,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $77,980.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,710,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paysign news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 25,736 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $77,980.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,710,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,302,487.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $79,473.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,097 shares in the company, valued at $450,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 476,086 shares of company stock worth $1,416,208. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysign by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paysign by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paysign by 33.7% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paysign by 39.0% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paysign

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.