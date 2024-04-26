Fundamental Research Reiterates $5.21 Price Target for Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT)

Fundamental Research set a $5.21 price target on Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pixie Dust Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PXDT stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Pixie Dust Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pixie Dust Technologies stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Pixie Dust Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Pixie Dust Technologies Company Profile

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

