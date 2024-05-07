Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $629.96 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003390 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

