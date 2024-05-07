Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 97995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Select Sands Trading Down 66.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

