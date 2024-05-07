Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 48,794 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,794 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1,108.5% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 668,675 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,383,000. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,267,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,949,000 after acquiring an additional 564,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 441.4% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 524,522 shares during the last quarter.

JAAA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $50.61. 4,388,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,601. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

