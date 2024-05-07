Creditcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $237.02 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $237.02 million and $48.99 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002249 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.