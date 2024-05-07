SafeMoon V2 Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $34.63 Million (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. SafeMoon V2 has a total market cap of $34.63 million and approximately $54,789.02 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SafeMoon V2 Profile

SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,617,280,273 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

