Informatica (NYSE:INFA) PT Lowered to $40.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informatica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.45.

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Informatica has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Informatica had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $445.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Informatica news, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $2,935,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,772.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Walia sold 85,996 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,935,903.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,647,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,259,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Informatica by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Informatica by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

