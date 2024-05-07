MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 64,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 142,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.78. 1,565,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,269. The company has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

