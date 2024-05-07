Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 142,556 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.12. 902,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $34.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

