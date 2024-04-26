Leerink Partnrs Lowers CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) to Market Perform

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink downgraded CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CureVac by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 363,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 137,146 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CureVac by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
