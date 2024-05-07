MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,072,000 after buying an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,141,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.88. 1,665,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,623. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.