MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,529 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,619,000. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,312,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,964,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,484,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,322 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $21.20. 13,694,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,357,094. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

