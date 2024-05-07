Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $98.68. 77,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.24 and a twelve month high of $101.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.