Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.97. The firm has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 116,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,627,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 124.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 43.0% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

