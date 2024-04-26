Insider Selling: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) President Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DAL opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,434,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

