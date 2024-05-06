Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.34 and a 200 day moving average of $200.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

