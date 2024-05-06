U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $113.77 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

