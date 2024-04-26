Meritage Portfolio Management Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

SPHD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.39. 288,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,891. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

