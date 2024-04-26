Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.73. The company had a trading volume of 17,486,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,943,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

