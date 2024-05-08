Insider Buying: Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stoneridge Trading Up 1.5 %

Stoneridge stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 77,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoneridge

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 34.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.