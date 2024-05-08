PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PubMatic Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PubMatic stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,806. PubMatic has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,041,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,978 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $601,650.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,063 shares of company stock worth $4,110,143. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

