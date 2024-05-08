Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,109 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.12. 2,909,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,176,202. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

