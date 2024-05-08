Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) SVP Sells $1,379,526.59 in Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 55,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,379,526.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,640.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 430,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,388. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.97. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $27.09.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

