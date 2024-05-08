Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,016 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,459 shares of company stock worth $36,371,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

