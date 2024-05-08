UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UL Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.30.

ULS opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

In other news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda S. Chapin acquired 1,785 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

