Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 896 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 896 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.1 %

ANSS opened at $325.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

