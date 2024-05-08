UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.30.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ULS opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $36.92.

In other news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

