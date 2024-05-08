Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 556,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,353. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,850.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $165,793.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $47,547.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock worth $2,218,802. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.