UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ULS. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.30.

Shares of ULS opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $36.92.

In other news, EVP Linda S. Chapin bought 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Linda S. Chapin purchased 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Weifang Zhou purchased 26,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at $750,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 in the last 90 days.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

