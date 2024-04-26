Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,758 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.85. 417,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,209. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $241.20 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.34. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

