Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,861 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $430.83. The company had a trading volume of 23,548,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,903,520. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $315.05 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

