Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,658 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 4.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,312,000 after acquiring an additional 187,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,475,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.98. 599,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

