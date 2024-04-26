NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

