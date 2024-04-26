NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTST shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.70, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 745.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,344,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,806,000 after purchasing an additional 383,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,785,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330,192 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 526,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,743,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 69,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,370,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,313,000 after purchasing an additional 103,006 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

