StockNews.com Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ILMN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.10.

Illumina Trading Down 4.9 %

ILMN opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.00. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

