U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 330 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MU. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,890 shares of company stock worth $36,079,267. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $118.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

