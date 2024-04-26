dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNTL shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on dentalcorp

dentalcorp Stock Down 0.3 %

About dentalcorp

DNTL opened at C$6.37 on Friday. dentalcorp has a 1-year low of C$5.27 and a 1-year high of C$9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.47.

(Get Free Report

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.