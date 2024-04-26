ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) SVP Sells $41,259.38 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) SVP Darin J. Weber sold 16,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $41,259.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,536.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ProKidney Stock Performance

NASDAQ PROK opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. ProKidney Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PROK. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProKidney in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProKidney in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

