Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001569 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.64 or 0.99731600 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012768 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

