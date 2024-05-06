Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 7,598 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $55.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

