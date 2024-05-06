Merit Financial Group LLC Has $962,000 Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 53,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.