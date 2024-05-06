Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

