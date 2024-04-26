NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.00.

NICE Stock Down 1.6 %

NICE stock opened at $227.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

