Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 417.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.30. 33,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $33.12.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

