Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 417.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.30. 33,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,587. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $33.12.
About Ørsted A/S
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.