Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading 12.3% Higher

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.31 and last traded at C$10.29. 1,189,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,299,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$72.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.50 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 137.28% and a net margin of 151.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

