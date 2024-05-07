Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,683 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.24% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter worth $146,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. 23,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

