Spire Wealth Management Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,147 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,832,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,755,477. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

