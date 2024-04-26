Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.40

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 137.40 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.67), with a volume of 906482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.60 ($1.59).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
In related news, insider Linda Hickey purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($61,758.89). Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
